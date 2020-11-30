Busy sked for second Pro Sports Summit on Dec. 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE successful resumption of professional boxing, the emergence of professional chess and the rise in popularity of gaming and e-sports make up the second half of discussions in the second Professional Sports Summit organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Dec. 5.

Former world boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa will talk about the resumption of pro boxing and how the boxing community is coping with the changes during the pandemic.

Asia’s first grandmaster Eugene Torre and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) founding president-commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria will discuss the many benefits of the first-ever professional chess league

Julius Raymon U. Mariano, Director of Community at Yup.gg and Partnered Content Creator at Facebook and Youtube, will tackle the subject Gaming and Esports: Next Generation.

Another highlight of the afternoon session scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be the messages of world billiards legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, who will talk about their experiences.

GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said there will also be live messages from heads of the different professional leagues which thrive even during the sports lockdown.

“We have also invited different stakeholders in professional sports who were allowed by the IATF (Inter-Agnecy Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) to resume under the new normal,” said Mitra, who was appointed by President Duterte as GAB chairman in 2016.

Among those who will talk are Ronald Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go 3×3 basketball tournament; Mikhail “Coco” Torre of the Philippine Football League; Ricky Palou of the Premier Volleyball League and Atty. Elauria of PCAP.

Earlier, Sen.Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Sonny Angara and Sen. Joel Villanueva will give inspirational remarks to all the participants.

Sen. Go is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports. while Angara is the Chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Assisting Mitra in the virtual event are GAB Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad and other hard-working officials and employees of the government supervisory agency in sports.

