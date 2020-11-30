Home>Sports>Other Sports>Busy sked for second Pro Sports Summit on Dec. 5

Busy sked for second Pro Sports Summit on Dec. 5

Ed Andaya29
Games & Amusements Board

THE successful resumption of professional boxing, the emergence of professional chess and the rise in popularity of gaming and e-sports make up the second half of discussions in the second Professional Sports Summit organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Dec. 5.

Former world boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa will talk about the resumption of pro boxing and how the boxing community is coping with the changes during the pandemic.

Asia’s first grandmaster Eugene Torre and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) founding president-commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria will discuss the many benefits of the first-ever professional chess league

Julius Raymon U. Mariano, Director of Community at Yup.gg and Partnered Content Creator at Facebook and Youtube, will tackle the subject Gaming and Esports: Next Generation.

Another highlight of the afternoon session scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be the messages of world billiards legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, who will talk about their experiences.

GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said there will also be live messages from heads of the different professional leagues which thrive even during the sports lockdown.

We have also invited different stakeholders in professional sports who were allowed by the IATF (Inter-Agnecy Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) to resume under the new normal,” said Mitra, who was appointed by President Duterte as GAB chairman in 2016.

Among those who will talk are Ronald Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go 3×3 basketball tournament; Mikhail “Coco” Torre of the Philippine Football League; Ricky Palou of the Premier Volleyball League and Atty. Elauria of PCAP.

Earlier, Sen.Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Sonny Angara and Sen. Joel Villanueva will give inspirational remarks to all the participants.

Sen. Go is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports. while Angara is the Chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Assisting Mitra in the virtual event are GAB Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad and other hard-working officials and employees of the government supervisory agency in sports.

For more information, please contact Ms. Diane Pasigua at 0917-1844092 or e-mail chairman@gab.gov.ph

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Ed Andaya
Ed Andaya
Sports Editor - People's Tonight

Suggested Articles
Overseas Filipino Workers

39 Filipino seamen missing off Japan

Cristina Lee-Pisco
THIRTY-NINE Filipino seamen were on board a cargo ship that went missing after sending a distress signal from the East
Lebanon Blast
Rescue workers dig through the rubble of a building in the Lebanese capital's Gemmayze area on September 5, 2020. Rescue workers said there was no longer any sign of life in a collapsed Beirut building, dashing hopes raised by sensor readings showing a pulse beneath the rubble from last month's blast. ANWAR AMRO / AFP
World

﻿‘No sign of life’ in Beirut blast site

People's Tonight
BEIRUT — Rescue workers said Saturday there was no longer any sign of life in a collapsed Beirut building, dashing
Lord Allan Velasco
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco
Nation

Velasco wants death for rapists

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
SPEAKER Lord Allan Velasco has sought the inclusion of rape among crimes to be covered by the proposed reimposition of
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno greets and assists an elderly woman on the street. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Lola,107, oldest recipient of Manila’s Paymaya Card

Itchie G. Cabayan
A GRANDMOTHER who will be celebrating her 108th birthday on November 19, 2020, is the oldest recipient of the city