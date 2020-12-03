Home>Sports>Other Sports>Capadocia stays positive despite ITF suspension

Capadocia stays positive despite ITF suspension

Ed Andaya
THE suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will surely take its toll on the Filipino tennis players.

But the country’s No.1 female player Marian Jade Capadocia is not losing hope.

In fact, Capadocia prefers to look at the bright side.

We continue to train hard, work hard despite the suspension of PHILTA. we have to move on,” said Capadocia during the 22nd “Usapang Sports on Air” by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) via Zoom yesterday.

Right now, we are barred to play in all ITF-sanctioned tournaments, which is definitely a big blow in our world ranking,” Capadocia told sportswriters during the weekly public service program sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Nakalulungkot talagang isipin. Pero kung laging yun failure ang iisipin natin, mahirap talagang maka-move on,” added the 24-year-old campaigner out of Arellano University.

Capadocia, who also represented the country in the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, said lack of private sponsors continue to hamper the personal growth of local tennis players.

Kung may mga private sponsors sana, kahit paano,ay makakalaro tayo sa mga tournament sa abroad outside the ITF-sanctioned events. Mas madali ma-develop yung game plan mo kapag foreigner ang kalaban mo dahil iba yun sistema nila,” said Capadocia.

With the help of my family and friends, nag-try akong lumaro sa mga tournaments sa Europe. Maganda naman ng naging resulta dahil may pagkakataon na umaabot ako sa semifinals,” added Capadocia, whose misunderstanding with past PHILTA officials resulted in a temporary decline.

She managed to return to form in 2017 following the election of Atty. Antonio Cabiltas.

She again found herself actively competing and pursuing her goal to be one of the world’s best.

Malungkot talaga dahil may problema ako dati sa Philta. Ngayong, yung Philta naman ang nagka-problema sa ITF. Hopefully, maayos kaagad para makabalik na kami sa mga ITF-sanctioned event,” said Capadocia.

Joining Capadocia in the TOPS forum were Beach Volleyball Republic co-founder Bea Tan, national women’s chess champion Jodilyn Fronda and dragon boat head coach Len Escollante.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Sports Editor - People's Tonight

