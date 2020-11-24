Fil-Am athlete eyes dual sports for La Salle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ASIDE from seeking to bring back La Salle’s lost glory in men’s basketball, Fil-Am student-athlete Benjamin Philips has another mission.

The 6-foot-8 Philips is also looking forward to play for the Green Spikers, as dual-sport athletes in the UAAP is such a rarity.

“I’m excited that my next steps continue to take me global and I’ll be pursuing my Masters in Business Administration as well as my

Doctorate in Business Administration at De La Salle University, the top business school in the Philippines. I’ll also be representing La Salle in the UAAP for Basketball and Volleyball to continue the excellence of past Green Archers for many years to come,” Philips posted on his Instagram account last Monday.

Both programs have struggled recently, as La Salle has missed the men’s basketball Final Four in the last two seasons, while the Taft-based men’s volleyball squad could only place as high as fifth since 2014.

Philips, who is set to graduate early on Dec. 15 with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing from the Farmer School of Business. in Oxford, Ohio, is looking forward to exploring his collegiate journey in the league’s centerpiece sports.

The 21-year old Philips has also published a book titled “Lone Wolf Mentality: A Millennial Mindset“.

Philips’ younger brother, Michael is also set to play for the Green Archers under returning men’s basketball coach Derrick Pumaren.

Also standing at 6-foot-8, Michael will boost La Salle’s frontline, joining the likes of Justine Baltazar, Senegal’s Amadou Ndiaye and Brandon Bates.

“Michael will be a big addition along with his brother Benjamin to our frontline line-up. They bring a lot of energy, passion, intensity,

and hustle,” said Pumaren in an interview last July.

“They are still projects in process with a huge upside, and in God’s time will be a force in the UAAP,” he added.

