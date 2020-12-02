Fronda, Tan at TOPS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) welcomes the merry month of December with another interesting discussions on chess, beach volleyball, tennis and dragonboat on Thursday.

Reigning national women’s chess champion WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Beach Volleyball Republic co-founder Bea Tan, former Philippine No. 1 tennis player Marian Jade Capadocia and national dragonboat coach Len Escollante will share their thoughts on the pandemic-marred season during the 10 a.m. public service program.

Fronda, who captured the National Women’s Championship held at the Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence (PACE) headquarters in Quezon City last year, will talk about the coming Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tournament, A three-time UAAP MVP from La Salle, Fronda is one of the top female players joining the coming PCAP Draft on Dec. 20.

Tan, one of the founders of the highly-successful BVR, will discuss the league’s plans to turn pro.

Capadocia, who rose to become the country’s No. 1 tennis player in 2011 and represented the country in the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, will discuss her plans for the coming year.

Escollante, the long-time national team coach for canoe and kayak, will announce plans of the PCKDF to join the qualifying competitions for the Tokyo Olympics.

TOPS president Ed Andaya of People’s Tonight is inviting all officers and members, and friends in the sports community, to join the two-hour session sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

TOPS is composed of sports editors, reporters, columnists and photographers of the country’s leading national tabloids, and friends from various social media groups

Moderator is Ernest Leo Hernandez.

Publication Source : People's Tonight