GAB holds Sports Summit

People's Tonight17
Games & Amusements Board

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will be holding the Second Professional Sports Summit through Zoom Teleconferencing and Facebook live, as it embraces the new normal platform of gathering people.

The one-day virtual event is set Dec. 5 starting at 9 p.m.

Hindi naman kasi porke pandemic ay hihinto na ang GAB, so we thought of coming up with a virtual Sports Summit,” said GAB chairman Baham Mitra in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The sports summit will divided into two parts, with the morning session showcasing different topics related to boxing rules, mental health, and laws related to professional sports, among others
The afternoon session meanwhile, will be a live session, where different sports icons and national leaders are expected to attend.

Last year, Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), graced the first-ever Professional Sports Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and gave inspirational messages to more than 600 participants from different parts of the world.

Angara is again expected to attend this year’s sports summit, while invitations have been extended to fellow senators Go, Joel Villanueva, and boxing great Manny Pacquiao, added Mitra in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Go For Gold PH, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and powered by Smart with Upstream Media as webcast partner.

Mitra will be joined in the one day event by GAB commissioners Mar Masanguid and Ed Trinidad.

Some of the country’s sports icons such as former World boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa, pool legends Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes and Django Bustamante, Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre, and former PBA Best Import Sean Chambers will also be gracing the event.

Working behind the theme ‘Leadership in Crisis,’ the summit is geared towards getting ideas and best practices from high profile professional sports leagues, such as Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Chooks-to-Go 3×3 Pilipinas, National Basketball League (NBL), Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), Philippine Football League (PFL), and among others, which successfully held their respective tournaments amid the pandemic.

