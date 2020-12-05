Home>Sports>Other Sports>Gayoso to play in Thailand

Gayoso to play in Thailand

Theodore P. Jurado1

JARVEY Gayoso, one of the finest young Filipino football players, is set to bring his talents to Thailand.

The Azkals Development Team captain is close to joining Thai League top-tier Muangthong United after Gayoso had an impressive pro
debut in the recently-concluded Philippines Football League season.

A former two-time UAAP MVP who powered Ateneo to two UAAP men’s football titles, Gayoso has a tough task ahead of him as he hopes to make an impact in Thailand.

It’s really a good challenge for him because he has to step up a few levels,” said ADT coach Scott Cooper of the son of former PBA star Jayvee.

Gayoso is flying to Thailand next week to complete the deal with the four-time T1 champions.

The 23-year-old Gayoso scored four goals in the PFL’s bubble season in Carmona, Cavite last month, as ADT finished third behind
champion United City FC and runner-up Kaya-Iloilo FC.

Cooper, who has strong links with Muangthong being a former coach of the Thai League giants, said the move augurs well for Gayoso’s
development as a player as he looks to make the senior men’s national team.

I think its a great step up for him to go to the Thai League,” said Cooper.

He’s being picked up as a midfielder which was where he ended up in his stint at ADT. I think we finally found the right position for him.” he added.

Among the Philippine Azkals standouts who are in the Thai League are Michael Falkesgaard, Patrick Deyto, Carli de Murga, Patrick Reichelt and OJ Porteria.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Theodore P. Jurado

