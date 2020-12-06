Go tells pro sports athletes: We are one team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go assured his full support and undivided attention to the sports community, especially during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the second Professional Sports Summit virtual edition organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Sen. Go said the government will continue to pursue initiatives aimed at promoting the welfare of athletes, coaches and other stakeholders not only during their times of need.

“I believe we have so much to be excited about in the coming months as we set ourselves to revitalize sports while keeping our athletes, coaches and other stakeholders safe,” Go told participants during the virtual pro sports summit organized by GAB for the second straight year.

“Hindi kayo pababayaan ng gobyerno na ito na palaging nagmamalasakit at sumusuporta sa inyo. Ibibigay namin ang serbisyo na dapat makuha bilang pagkilala sa karangalan na ipinapamahagi nyo sa buong bansa,”said Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.

“Remember we are in one team. Sama-sama tayo sa pag lalakbay patungo sa mas ligtas at mas maunlad na Pilipinas,” he added.

Go lauded GAB, headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra and Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad, and its employees, for taking the initiative to organize the virtual sports summit despite the pandemic.

“Akalain ba natin na kaya naman pala kahit virtual event. Kaya naman natutuwa ako na nakasama sa okasyon na ito para talakayin ang iba-ibang ideya or kasanayan sa sports na makatutulong sa pag unlad ng mga laro,” said Go.

The lawmaker from Davao admitted the pandemic greatly affected the sports community.

“Since the start of pandemic, our lives have been altered in many ways. We aimed to slow down the spread of the virus at the expense of the normal life we all know,” explained Go.

“Among the many sectors that were greatly hit was the sports sector due of its physical nature. Many sporting events were cancelled or put on hold indefinitely. This greatly affected many of our athletes, coaches and other stakeholders and their livelihood.

“Pero sabi nga natin, ang mga atleta ay magaling umangkop sa anumang situwasyon. The way we have change sports amidst the pandemic is proof our athletes’ resiliency and adaptability. The manner we have conducted sports activities throughout the country is a testament to the ever evolving nature of the field.”

Go cited the success of the various athletic bubble held under the regulation of GAB and lauded the efforts to re-open professional sports in the country while complying with public health standard of Department of Health.

“The new normal in sports is here. We have to embrace it and learn how to live with it until we finally have a vaccine to defeat the virus. Let’s take this extraordinary circumtances and turn them into opportunity to further enrich the field of sports,” said Go.

Go also cited GAB for its campaign to encourage more professional sports organizations to seek regulation from the government, such as the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

He expressed hope that more professional sports organizations will be under govenrment regulation in the coming months.

“Personally, I look forward to witnessing the gradual shift of traditional sports into its digital field. Naniniwala akong madaming posibilidad na maari nating gawin para sa kabutihan ng lahat habang pinanatili ang mataas na pamantayan ng laro.”

Go also took the time to remind the summit participants about the establishment of the National Academy of Sports.

“Just this year, the bill I authored creating the National Academy of Sports has been signed into law. This will allow current and aspiring athletes to experience world-class training while at the same time seek quality education. Importante yung pag-aaral. Ngayon, magkasabay na training at pag-aaral hindi gaya nung unang panahon na magkahiwalay,” explained Go.

