Karatekas hope to get back into action after holidays

THE Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. (KPSFI) hopes to get back into full-contact training as early as possible next year.

KPSFI president Richard Lim said this is the best — and only — way if we expect the national athletes to do well in the coming Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand, the Olympic Games in Japan and Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam next year.

“If we expect them to perform well, we have to give them the training they need,” said Lim during the 23rd “Usapang Sports on Air” by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) via Zoom last Dec. 10.

“Right now, puro online training. May mga app na ginagamit ang mga coaches natin to monitor our athletes. But as I’ve said, we really need face-to-face training, especially sa sparring dahil minsan nawawala na yun timing,” explained Lim during the weekly public service program sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

“Dapat ngayon nagu-umpisa na yung bubble training namin sa INSPIRE Academy sa Laguna. Unfortunately,wala pang go-signal ng IATF although I know the PSC and POC are already working on it,” he added.

“Pero impossible na ngayon dahil mag Christmas na. So dapat early next month. We have already requested the PSC and POC.”

A training camp in Istambul is also in the KPSFI calendar.

“By end of January or first week of February, dapat makaalis na din ang national team para mag training sa Istambul. They will come back here for the AIMAG then proceed to Paris for the Olympic qualifying tournament on June 11-13,” explained Lim.

Lim also lamented the decision of Vietnam SEA Games organizing committee to remove several events where the Filipinos are tipped to win the gold medals.

“Tinanggal yun karate events, na nanalo tayo ng gold sa SEA Games dito sa atin. Yun event ni Junna Tsukii sa karate at ni coach Sonny Montalvo, tinaggal nila,” claimed Lim.

“We have to adjust dahil I’ m very sure hindi na mababago yan. Ganyan din tayo when we hosted. But then again, lalaban tayo.”

The AIMAG is scheduled on May 21-30 in Bangkok and Chinburi, Thailand; the Olympic Games is set July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, and the SEA Games is pegged from Nov. 21-Dec. 2 in Hanoi.

Also last Thursday, Lim joined his fellow combat sports leaders — David Carter (judo), Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Pearl Managuelod (muaythai), Paolo Tancontian (sambo) and Atty. Wharton Chan (kickboxing) in vocing their opposition to HB 1526, or the law banning minors from joining competitive sports.

“We are really opposing this proposal. But we are willing to work hand in hand to work on this. Pare-pareho tayong ang gusto lamang ay ang safety ng mga bata,” said Lim.

“But they also have to understand the rules of each NSAs.”

House Bill 1526, which seeks to ban minors from participating in competitive full-contact sports, was filed by Representatives Alfredo Garbin Jr. and Elizaldy Co of the Ako Bicol Party-list.

Garbin, however, stressed that the bill is still a draft that is open for inputs and improvements,

