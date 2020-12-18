Mitra reminds athletes: Stay safe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra, will push for live but limited audience in professional sports competitions next year.

Although admitting it is not advisable to relax and reminded everybody to stay safe amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus, Mitra said there are now efforts to help sports regain its foothold in the coming year.

One of the GAB’s initiatives to convince the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to allow more professional sports to resume under the new normal.

“The GAB is looking at the possibility of opening the doors even to limited audience in sports events.This is one way of keeping our sports alive,” said Mitra during the weekly “Usapang Sports on Air” by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) via Zoom last Thursday.

“Kapag napayagan na yun live audience, malaking tulongito sa mga promoters, pati sa mga team owners and sponsors. Makakatulong sa kanila yun ticket sales. Kung malaki yun venue, gaya ng Araneta Coliseum, maari na sigurong payagan kahit 50 percent ng capacity gaya sa mga restaurants ngayon,” explained Mitra.

“Sa professional sports, alam naman natin lahat na madami tayong mga kababayan na umaasa dito.”

Mitra assured that safety protocols will still be followed, especially with more sports set to resume next year.

“Pero sabi ko nga, hindi tayo magpapabaya sa GAB sa pagpapa-alala sa mga kasama natin na patuloy na mag-ingat. Stay safe always,”added Mitra, who was appointed by President Duterte as GAB chairman in 2016.

A three-time lawmaker from Palawan, Mitra said various stakeholders have agreed to follow the IATF guidelines before they resume.

“During the Professional Sports Summit which we hosted online, we all agreed on what steps to take to ensure the safety of the participants,” explained Mitra.

“After the success of the PBA, PFL and the PGTI, madami na ang susunod pa. We have the PCAP in chess and the PVL in volleyball. May beach volleyball din. Tuloy na din ang boxing at horseracing. Excited na talaga ang lahat.”

Mitra said he has already coordination with representatives of the PSC and Department of Health (DOH) to make the supplemental guidelines coming out aside from the (Joint Administrative Order (JAO).

Mitra was joined in the weekly public service program organzied by TOPS and sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) by PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight