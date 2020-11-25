Home>Sports>Other Sports>Mitra, Trinidad at TOPS

Mitra, Trinidad at TOPS

Abraham Mitra
THE Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) celebrates the second year anniversary of its weekly “Usapang Sports” with another interesting round of discussions via Zoom.
Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra and Commissioners Eduard Trinidad and Mar Masanguid will talk about the coming Philippine Professional Sports Summit scheduled on Dec. 5.

GAB is hosting the second edition of the pro sports summit also via zoom teleconferencing as part of its efforts toreach out to various stakeholders in sports.

Philippine Judo Federation president David Carter and Philippine Squash Academy president Robert Bachman will discuss the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election on Nov. 27.

Carter is vying as board member under the ticket of POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, while Bachmann is running for the same position in the ticket of archery head Clint Aranas.

TOPS president Ed Andaya of People’s Tonight said today’s “Usapang Sports” will be the 79th episode of the weekly public service program sponsored the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC),

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

The sports forum started in November 2018 with PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Mitra as opening-day guests at the National Press Club in Intramuros.

After its 58th episode last March 5, TOPS was forced to turn to a new platform due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TOPS “Usapang Sports on Air” premiered last July 2 and now on its 21st edition.

TOPS is composed of sports editors, reporters and photographers of the country’s leading national tabloids and blogger-friends from the different social media groups.

Well-known sportscaster Ernest Leo Hernandez and Phaister are the TOPS moderators.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Robert Andaya

