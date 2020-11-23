NCAA partners with GMA Network via landmark deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE media giant GMA Network is proud to be the new home of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Philippines’ first athletic league, for NCAA Season 96 to 101 (2020-2026)

The landmark deal, which covers five and a half years including NCAA’s centennial year in 2024, will enable the league’s major sports of basketball, volleyball, swimming, and athletics to be broadcasted via the Network with the widest nationwide reach.

NCAA fans can catch the games on GMA News TV and via online streaming on GMANetwork. com.

The Men’s Basketball Finals will be aired on the Kapuso Network’s main channel, GMA-7. Further, viewers abroad can also catch the action via GMA Pinoy TV.

“We are excited that GMA Network is the new home of the NCAA. At the same time, we are grateful to the NCAA board for putting their trust in GMA to serve as a platform in showcasing the talented Filipino student athletes,” said GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

“The NCAA, the Philippines’ first and longest-running collegiate athletic league, is most happy and honored to enter into partnership with GMA Network, Inc., the Philippines’ number one TV network. We look forward with hope and excitement as we work together to form our young student-athletes to become the next champions and national athletes who will bring honor and glory to our beloved country, moving towards the league’s centennial year,” said Fr. Rector Clarence Victor Marquez, OP, Policy Board President of NCAA Season 96 and President of Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

