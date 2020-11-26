PCAP application deadline today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOP players interested to join the first Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tournament scheduled next year have only until Friday, Nov. 27 to apply for the draft.

PCAP president Atty.Paul Elauria said the drawing of lots will be held as scheduled on Saturday.

Mock draft is also set on Saturday, while the official Draft Day is set on Dec. 12.

Team discussions with prospective players, including terms of the contract will be held on Nov 21 to Dec 11.

Application for licensing with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will be from Dec. 13 to Jan. 8.

The first conference begins Jan. 16.

Based on groupings, teams are divided into two groups:

North — Antipolo, Cabuyao, Cagayan, Caloocan, Isabela, General Trias, Manila, Olongapo, Pasig, Rizal and San Juan.

South– Camarines, Cordova, Iloilo, Iriga, Lapu-Lapu, Mindoro, Negros, Palawan, Surigao, Toledo and Zamboanga.

The PCAP Draft is expected to be presided by newly-elected PCAP officials, led by Chairman of the Board Michael Angelo O. Chua of San Juan and Elauria.

