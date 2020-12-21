Pinoy football star to play in Thai league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER young Filipino football star is looking forward to make an impact in top-tier Thailand league.

Following the footsteps of Azkals Development Team captain Jarvey Gayoso,

defender Mar Diano is set to Muangthong United in Thai League 1, ADT announced yesterday.

Coach Scott Cooper confirmed the move, saying that Diano and Gayoso are expected to fly to Thailand before the end of the year to complete the signing.

“We have accepted Muangthong’s offer (for Diano) to join the club,” said Cooper. “We feel that it’s a good move because Muangthong is a strong club with a big history.”

Diano’s move comes just less than a month after Gayoso’s impending transfer was also announced by Cooper.

“Both players can thrive in the Thai League and it will help them that they are in the same club,” said Cooper.

A native of Masbate, the 23-year old Diano played in the UAAP for University of the East and suited up in the Under-22 Azkals team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year.

Diano scored a goal against Timor Leste in the SEA Games group stage, where the Philippines narrowly missed a spot in the semifinals.

“He had a wonderful SEA Games campaign and we feel that this move will only develop his career, help him go from strength to strength and hopefully develop him into an Azkal,” Cooper said.

Two more players are still processing additional documents required to enter Thailand, Cooper added.

At Muangthong, the ADT standouts will be coached by Serbia-born Macedonian coach Mario Gjurovski, who also played under Cooper a few seasons ago when the Azkals mentor was working in Thailand.

“I’ve never been afraid to give young players an opportunity,” said Cooper.

“I think we can be proud (that we have two ADT players moving to Thailand),” he added.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight