‘Play, Share and Help’ set Dec. 13

Robert Andaya7
Torre & Gonzales
GM Torre (left) and Gonzales

THE Endgame Sports Multi- Events, Inc. (ESMI) will present “Play, Share and Help” blitz chess tournament and “Mentoring and Sharing”, an online simultaneous chess event by Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre and the Philippines’ ninth GM Jayson Gonzales.

The event for both boys and girls from seven to 12 years old, is scheduled on Dec. 13 and will be shown live by chess.com and FB live.

All donations and proceeds will go directly to the victims of the Typhoon Ulysses.

The project is in collaboration with the Eugene Torre Chess Foundation (ETCF), Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence (PACE) and RiChess Masters (RCM,).

We seek your kindness and goodness to come and join us in this charitable work. Let’s help and share something to uplift the spirit of our fellowmen who adversely affected by this calamity,” said Gonzales.

Among the early donors are NM/Atty. Cris Aspiras Jr., founding president of ESMI and Dr. Ariel B. Potot, Chief Executive Officer of RCM.

For more inquiries, contact WFM Michelle Yaon (0966-8108378).

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
