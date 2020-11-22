Home>Sports>Other Sports>PSC financial aid to be released

PSC financial aid to be released

People's Tonight49
Ramirez
Ramirez

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is preparing the release of financial assistance to members of the national team badly-hit by succeeding typhoons.

PSC coordinated with national sports associations (NSAs) to get to know who has been adversely affected. The sports agency received reports of athletes and coaches, now at 57 from 9 sports, evacuating or losing their homes due to torrential rains and flash floods in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez assured that they are monitoring typhoon-ravaged members of the Philippine national team and are expediting the process of releasing the financial assistance.

It might not be substantial but we will do our best we can to help them,” said the sports chief.

We will have this rolled out the soonest. We are just waiting for the final report from the NSA affairs so we can finalize everything,” added PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr.

Most of the affected national athletes and coaches are from the Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragonboat Federation residing near floodways in Rizal.

Suggested Articles

The Clash 3
The Clash 3
Showbiz

The Clash round one comes to exciting end

People's Journal
LABAN kung Laban round one on The Clash tonight comes to an exciting end as last batch of Clashers give
Nation

Roque: No info gaps left by ABS-CBN shutdown

People's Tonight
MALACAÑANG on Monday disagreed with netizens claiming that the shutdown of ABS-CBN exposed “information gaps” in calamities such as Super
Business

Jan.-Sept. remittances reach $24.302B

People's Journal
Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos amounted to $2.888 billion in September, 9.1 percent higher than the $2.648 billion recorded in
Miscellaneous

Dagdag-pasahero sa QC tricycle posible

Jun I. Legaspi
POSIBLE ng magdagdag ng pasahero ang mga tricycle sa Quezon City, ayon kay City Councilor Toto Medalla. Sa isang interview,