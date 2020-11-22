PSC financial aid to be released

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is preparing the release of financial assistance to members of the national team badly-hit by succeeding typhoons.

PSC coordinated with national sports associations (NSAs) to get to know who has been adversely affected. The sports agency received reports of athletes and coaches, now at 57 from 9 sports, evacuating or losing their homes due to torrential rains and flash floods in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez assured that they are monitoring typhoon-ravaged members of the Philippine national team and are expediting the process of releasing the financial assistance.

“It might not be substantial but we will do our best we can to help them,” said the sports chief.

“We will have this rolled out the soonest. We are just waiting for the final report from the NSA affairs so we can finalize everything,” added PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr.

Most of the affected national athletes and coaches are from the Philippine Canoe-Kayak Dragonboat Federation residing near floodways in Rizal.