PSC supports women’s nutrition

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) encourages a holistic approach to health and wellness, which includes a balanced mix of physical, mental, emotional, and nutritional care, in the sixth episode of their web series, “Rise Up! Shape Up!

Rise Up, Shape Up’s episode on nutrition aims to remind everyone, especially highly active individuals, and women, that the right choice of food impacts our body’s strength, energy, and performance.

PSC Chairman William I. Ramirez highlights that the episode on nutrition is PSC’s call to action for Filipinos to make conscious choices towards health and wellness, including eating the proper kind of food.

“While the agency is tasked to promote and develop sports excellence in Filipinos and Filipinas, we believe that such level of excellence can only be achieved through a body that is holistically healthy and well,” shared Ramirez.

Commissioner for Celia H. Kiram also stresses that women especially must be mindful about their nutrition as their bodies have unique nutritional and dietary needs due to pregnancy or menopause.

She adds that “women have the potential to influence their families to eat healthy, so it is important that they set an example with their healthy eating habits.

The episode, titled “A Taste of Women’s Soulful Nutrition”, highlights the importance of proper nutrition and diet and its impact on one’s performance.

Nutrition experts share tips on what to eat to optimize physical strength and performance as well as discuss eating behaviors and habits.

Ashly Villa, a registered nutritionist-dietitian and part of PSC’s Medical Scientific Athletics Services Team, shares her knowledge on proper nutrition and its impact on one’s body. Villa is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Holistic Nutrition with Culinary Arts from Manila Tytana Colleges. She earned her online diploma in Sports Nutrition from Shaw Academy and has had several speaking engagements on sports nutrition.

Another featured speaker is Eden Elisan, a registered nutritionist-dietitian, and trained diabetes educator and renal nutritionist and currently serves as the Associate Lifestyle Medicine Director of the Adventist Medical Center Manila.

Dr. Marissa Guinto, associate professor, and research director of the College of Human Kinetics of UP Diliman discusses the psychology of eating for the audience to better understand eating behaviors and habits.

Lastly, Yoga and meditation teacher trainer, Ms. Eileen Tupaz, leads a brief session on mindful eating. The co-founder of White Space Body and Mind Wellness Studio and Eating Psychology asserts how this will help support healthier eating habits.