Home>Sports>Other Sports>PSC thanks politicians

PSC thanks politicians

Robert Andaya2
Ramirez
Ramirez

WE need politicians in sports.

This was the stressed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez as he underscored the big help of politicians in the country’s sports development.

We (PSC) are very thankful to our good Senators and the whole Congress for appropriating enough money for sports. It’s not the PSC initiative. It was the politicians’ initiative,” said Ramirez during the “Usapang Sports on Air” organized by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) and sponsored by the PSC, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Thats why I always say that we need politicians in sports. They are the ones crafting the laws, they are the ones providing the budget,” explained Ramirez in the yearend edition of the sports forum shown on Facebook Live and YouTube.

If they are listening, I would like to thank them again.

Ramirez said the role of sports, professional or amateur, is very pivotal in nation-building and should really be one of the priorities of the government.

Aside from preparing healthy and better citizens thru sports, we get good international exposure. In the last SEA Games, the country was seen by the whole world. The President was very happy. Hindi pa nag start nag-sasayaw na ang presidente. Nun nanalo tayo, he was also very happy. Pag nananalo nga si (boxing champion Manny) Pacquiao, buong bansa ang nagdiriwang,” added Ramirez.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Robert Andaya

Suggested Articles

Mark Striegl gold medalist in sambo
Mark Striegl: SEA Games gold medalist in sambo.
Other Sports

Why ban minors in combat sports? Sambo can help them become better people

Ed Andaya
SAMBO Pilipinas is also stepping up to bat in the battle against HB 1526, or the “Act Banning Minors from
Nation

Tolentino set to lead PH athletes to greater heights

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
THE dust appears to be settling in the high-profile assault aimed at discrediting the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast
Nation

Velasco offers Cayetano deputy speaker position

Jester P. Manalastas
ANY position -- including deputy speaker -- is open for former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. This was assured by Speaker
Metro

MMC proposes shorter curfew hours to IATF

Edd Reyes
THE Metro Manila Council (MMC), the policy making body of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), presented three recommendations to