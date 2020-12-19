PSC thanks politicians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“WE need politicians in sports.”

This was the stressed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez as he underscored the big help of politicians in the country’s sports development.

“We (PSC) are very thankful to our good Senators and the whole Congress for appropriating enough money for sports. It’s not the PSC initiative. It was the politicians’ initiative,” said Ramirez during the “Usapang Sports on Air” organized by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) and sponsored by the PSC, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

“Thats why I always say that we need politicians in sports. They are the ones crafting the laws, they are the ones providing the budget,” explained Ramirez in the yearend edition of the sports forum shown on Facebook Live and YouTube.

“If they are listening, I would like to thank them again.”

Ramirez said the role of sports, professional or amateur, is very pivotal in nation-building and should really be one of the priorities of the government.

“Aside from preparing healthy and better citizens thru sports, we get good international exposure. In the last SEA Games, the country was seen by the whole world. The President was very happy. Hindi pa nag start nag-sasayaw na ang presidente. Nun nanalo tayo, he was also very happy. Pag nananalo nga si (boxing champion Manny) Pacquiao, buong bansa ang nagdiriwang,” added Ramirez.

