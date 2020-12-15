Ramirez, Mitra join TOPS “Usapang Sports”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) takes one last look at 2020 and sets its sights on 2021 with two of the country’s highest sports officials — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra — in attendance.

Ramirez and Mitra, who expertly guided the local sports community during turbulent times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will join TOPS editors, reporters and photographers in the season-ending “Usapang Sports on Air” via Zoom this Thursday, Dec. 17.

The two high-ranking officials are expected to talk about Philippine sports in the year about to end, as well as the bright outlook for the coming year.

Both PSC and GAB were lauded by officials and athletes for their roles during the pandemic, including the drafting of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) to regulate the safe return of sports in the new normal.

TOPS president Ed Andaya of People’s Tonight is inviting all officers and members, and friends in the sports community, to join the two-hour session sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

TOPS is composed of editors, columnist, reporters and photographers of the country’s leading national tabloids and blogger-friends from different social media groups..

Veteran sportscaster Ernest Leo Hernandez and shoutcaster Phaister are the TOPS moderators.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight