Sports Hall of Fame nominations extended

NOMINATIONS for the fourth enshrinement of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) is extended until January 31, next year.

“In light of the continuing pandemic, the selection committee have decided to extend the nominations to give equal opportunity for the public to submit their nominations, and for us to study it,” said PSHOF 2020 Committee chairperson and Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez after the selection committee met second week of November, the month when the enshrinement was originally scheduled.

Ramirez added that the committee is also looking into the possibility of hosting the awarding online, due to the current restrictions placed on mass gatherings. “we have to make proper adjustments to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The sports chief was joined by Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Mitra, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines Secretary-General Atty. Avelino Sumagui, University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr., and Philippine Olympians Association President Akiko Thomson Guevara.

The Republic Act No. 8757 or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, enshrines Filipino athletes, coaches and trainers who have distinguished themselves in their particular fields in sports.

Among the past recipients of this award were Filipino Boxing legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, Asia’s First Chess Grandmaster Eugene Torre, Asia’s Fastest Woman Lydia de Vega, and Bowling World champions Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno and Olivia “Bong” Coo.

The committee is scheduled to reconvene on December 1 to finalize other matters, among them the new date of enshrinement ceremonies.