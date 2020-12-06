Sulaiman lauds GAB for hosting Sports Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman lauded the Philippines and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for hosting the second Philippine Professional Sports Summit last Saturday.

Sulaiman said hosting the virtual sports summit even during the pandemic is a good opportunity to work together and move forward.

“As president of the WBC, I would like to send my best wishes to everyone participating in the sports summit,” said Sulaiman in his speech during the virtual sports summit organized by GAB for the second straight year last Saturday.

“I am so very proud of GAB and my dear friend Abraham Mitra for putting this moment of great collaboration together because it is now that we need to get moving. It has been a very difficult year, very challenging year for boxing and sports,” said Mauricio in his message.

“This is a great example of how we have to look at life, move forward, stay together and work to make things.”

Sulaiman, who was recently re-elected to another four-year term as WBC president for 2020-2024, also recalled his cordial relationship with the Philippines.

“I can remember the Philippines — my great memories of my dear father and his friends Rodrigo Salud and Papa Sarreal and so many others who made boxing great to the new generation. I remember the Elorde family and all the members of the family. And of course, Manny Pacquiao, the greatest of them all and our current hero of humanity,” said Sulaiman.

“We are so proud of the Philippines. You had a great relationship with WBC for so many years. I wish you great success. God bless all of you. Let’s get to work and don’t forget we have great things coming. Keep your mind positive, keep your work forward. Things will move and things will come back as we would love to see everyone happy in the world. I hope to see you one day soon in the Philippines.”

WBC Cares International Chairman Jill Diamond also congratulated Mitra and the Filipino people for the staging of the sports summit.

In her video message from New York City, Diamond sent her warm wishes to the Filipinos participating during the day-long virtual summit.

Diamond was a guest of GAB in the 3rd WBC Women’s Convention and Asian Summit held at the PICC in 2018.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight