Top sports leaders to join GAB Sports Summit

THE various issues affecting professional sports during the coronavirus outbreak as well as plans of action are expected to be discussed during the Second Philippine Professional Sports Summit virtual edition on Dec. 5.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra, is organizing the event aimed at collecting new ideas and best practices from high-profile sports stakeholders and professional athletes.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 via zoom teleconferencing.

“This one-day event is being organized by GAB to collect new ideas and best practices from high-profile sports stakeholders and professional athletes to accelerate the growth of professional sports in the Philippines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mitra in his official announcement posted in the official Facebook page of GAB.

“This is the second time that GAB is hosting this Professional Sports Summit. Medyo kakaiba lang sa nakalipas na taon dahil sa ipinapatupad natin na health and safety protocols bilang pagsunod na din sa IATF. Pero kahit online, makakaasa po ang ating mga stakeholders na didinggin ng GAB ang anumang hinaing or pagbabago na nais ng marami para sa kapakanan ng pro sports at mga atleta,” added Mitra,who was personally appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

Expected to participate are heads of organizations, thought leaders, sports business managers, and Filipino sports icons.

Mitra noted the successful restart of several professional leagues, like the PBA and Philippine Football Federation, even during the pandemic.

He also noted the efforts of several stakeholders to pursue their programs and provide assistance to affected athletes and charges during the onslaught of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

“Natutuwa po tayo dahil kahit may pandemic, hindi tumitigil ang ating mga stakeholders sa kanilang programa at nagpapasailaim sila sa regulasyon ng pamahalaan. Ito po at ang iba pang dapat gawin ang ating pag-uusapan sa Summit,” added the former Palawan Governor and Congressman.

Among the leading groups which have turned pro in the past six months are National Basketball League (NBL), Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL), Chooks-to-Go 3×3, Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Last year, Senators Bong Go and Sonny Angara graced the two-day summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Angara, chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, delivered the inspirational remarks.

Mitra and Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad personally welcomed the guests and participants, who joined the round-table discussions on different professional sports.

