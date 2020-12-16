Top sports officials at “Usapang Sports”

Saudi Arabia Ambassador Dr. Abdullah N.A. Al Bussairy and Administrative Officer Amr Alyas hold courtesy visit to PSC Chairman William Ramirez to discuss matters in line with the 2030 Asian Games at Philsports Complex, Pasig City last Monday. PSC photo

WHAT’S in store for Philippine sports in 2021?

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra have the answers when they make another special appearance in the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) “Usapang Sports on Air” yearend edition via Zoom this Thursday, Dec. 17.

Ramirez and Mitra, whose able leadership during the pandemic provided great help to the Filipino athletes, will talk about their plans in the coming year.

The two high-ranking officials are also expected to talk about the Joint Administrative Order (JAO), which helped in regulating the safe return of sports in the new normal.

This is the second time that Ramirez and Mitra will appear together at TOPS. The two officials were also the special guests in its inaugural edition on November 2018.

TOPS president Ed Andaya of People’s Tonight is inviting all officers and members, and friends in the sports community, to join the two-hour session sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Veteran sportscasters Ernest Leo Hernandez and Phaister are the TOPS moderators.

