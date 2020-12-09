TOPS to discuss HB 1526

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT’S the latest on the proposed House Bill 1526, or the Act Banning Minors from Full-Contact Competitive Sports?

Six of the leading stakeholders in combat sports — Alvin Aguilar of wrestling, David Carter of judo, Richard Lim of karate, Atty. Wharton Chan of kickboxing, Paolo Tancontian of sambo and Pearl Managuelod of muaythai — will talk about the issue when they attend the “Usapang Sports on Air” by the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) via Zoom on Dec. 10.

Aguilar is president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines, Carter is head of the Philippine Judo Federation, Lim is president of Karate Pilipinas, Tancontian is secretary-general of Sambo Pilipinas, Chan is secretary-general of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas and Managuelod is secretary-general of Muaythai Association of the Philippines

A total of 13 national sports associations have banded together to voice their opposition to the House Bill 1526 and call on the continued support of athletes, coaches and other stakeholders.

The seven other NSAs which signed the petition paper are arnis, boxing, fencing, jiu-jitsu, pencak silat, taekwondo and wushu.

TOPS president Ed Andaya of People’s Tonight is inviting all officers and members, and friends in the sports community, to join the two-hour session sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

TOPS is composed of editors, columnist, reporters and photographers of the country’s leading national tabloids and blogger-friends from different social media groups..

Veteran sportscaster Ernest Leo Hernandez and shoutcaster Phaister are the TOPS moderators.

