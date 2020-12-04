WBC head to deliver message in Pro Sports Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman will deliver a special message to guests and participants in the second Professional Sports Summit organized by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) today.

Sulaiman, who was re-elected to another four-year term as WBC president from 2020-2024 during the 58th virtual convention last August, will lead other sports luminaries who will give inspirational remarks during the sports summit.

WBC Cares International Chairman Jill Diamond will also give a special message, along with Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports; Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara,Chairman of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas; and Sen. Emmanuel “Joel’ Villanueva.

GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said top sports icons and stakeholders of different professional sports have been invited to participate in the summit.

“We have also invited different stakeholders in professional sports who were allowed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) to resume under the new normal,” said Mitra.

The official theme is “Innovative Leadership in Crisis.”

Among the sports icons joining the virtual event are Asia’s first grandmaster Eugene Torre, world billiards champions Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, former worl boxing champion Gerry Penalosa and motocross champion Jovie Saulog.

Former PBA Best Import winner Sean Chambers of Alaska Milk will talk about the importance of getting a good education for professional athletes.

Among those who will also talk are PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and PBA Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Castro; Ronald Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go 3×3 basketball tournament; Mikhail “Coco” Torre of the Philippine Football League; Ricky Palou of the Premier Volleyball League; Jack Imperial of Pilipinas Golf Tour, Inc.; and Atty. Paul Elauria of Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The other guest speakers and their topics are:

–Dr. Radentor Viernes, GAB Medical Section chief, on Joint Administrative Order 2020-001 and Requirements for Athletic Bubble.

–Atty. Ermar U. Benitez, GAB Legal Division chief, on Updates on laws and rules and regulations.

–Princess Galura, General Manager of Sunrise Events Inc. on triathlon.

— Jerome Calatrava, Vice President of Omega Pro-Sports International, on Restarting Combat Sports in the Philippines.

–JC Mananquil, Professional Boxing Manager and Promoter, on General Santos City Boxing Bubble.

–Dr. Sheryll Casuga, Licensed Psychologist,Clinical-Forensic-Sports, John F. Kennedy University, San Francisco, California on Why Philippine Sports Needs Sports Psychiatry.

–Atty. Mickey Ignatius Ingles, Professor of Law at Ateneo de Manila University, on The Role of Sport in Addressing Gender Issues: Safe Spaces Act or the “Bawal Bastos Act”.

–Rhose Montreal, Executive Vice President of Women National Basketball League, on Women Leaders in Professional Sports.

— Dr. Rodrigo Angelo Ong, University of the Philippines Octa Fellow Group, on A glimpse of CTG 3×3 Bubble.

Hubert P. Minn, Chairman of Ring Officials for the World Boxing Council and North American Boxing Federation, will also deliver a special message.

Assisting Mitra in the virtual event are GAB Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad and other hard-working officials and employees of the government supervisory agency in sports.

For more information, please contact Ms. Diane Pasigua at 0917-1844092 or e-mail chairman@gab.gov.ph

