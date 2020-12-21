Wide open race seen in PCAP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WIDE open race is seen in the 2021 Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) First Conference starting Jan.12.

Three teams — Cabuyao, San Juan and Manila — loom as the early favorites based on the partial line-ups determined during the first-ever PCAP Player’s Draft held at the Quezon City Sports Club over the weekend.

Cabuyao will be bannered by GMs John Paul Gomez and Rogelio Barcenilla, Jr., FM Efren Bagamasbad and Karen Enriquez.

San Juan, on the other hand, will be led by GM Oliver Barbosa, IM Ricky de Guzman, WIM Jodilyn Fronda and NM Narquinden Reyes.

Manila will be guided by GM Julio Sadorra, IM Angelo Young, M Cris Ramayrat and Mira Mirano

The other notable teams and their respective titled players are Rizal (GM Eugene Torre, FM Mari Joseph Turqueza, Enrica Villa, Boyet Tardecilla); Camarines (GM Mark Paragua, NM Carlo Lorena, Elsan Asuela, Ezzralen Alvarez); Iloilo (GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., Cherry Ann Mejia, J.M. Sildeverio, NM Cesar Mariano); Pasig (GM Darwin Laylo, NM Rudy Ibanez, Sherily Cua, GM Roland Salvador); Caloocan (IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Kristine Joy Abellardo, Pacifico Villasenor); and the all-female Palawan (WIM Shania Mae Mendoza, WIM Catherine Secopito, WIM Antoinette San Diego, WIM Mikee Suede).

Results of first PCAP Draft:

Antipolo — NM Jojo Aquino, NM Rodolfo Panopio, WNM Cristy Bernales, Martin Gaticales.

Iloilo – GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., Cherry Ann Mejia, J.M. Sildeverio, NM Cesar Mariano.

Quezon City — Michaella Concio, IM Oliver Dimakiling, Edgardo Garma, Danilo Ponay.

Iriga — NM Glenn Artuz, Joeven Polsotin, Johnlyn Buenaventura, Joel Buenaventura.

Negros — IM Joel Pimentel, FM Randy Segarra, R.J. Acedo, FM Rosendo Bandal.

Cordova — Edsel Montoya, Allan Pason, WIM Bernadette Galas, NM Mario Mangubat.

Rizal — GM Eugene Torre, FM Mari Joseph Turqueza, Enrica Villa, Boyet Tardecilla.

San Juan — IM Ricky de Guzman, WIM Jodilyn Fronda, GM Oliver Barbosa, NM Narquinden Reyes.

Mindoro — FM David Elorta, Sherwin Tiu, IM Domingo Ramos, Lady Michella Concio.

Lapu-Lapu — NM Merben Roque, Brylle Arellano, NM Odillon Badilles, Cristy Cabungcag.

Surigao — FM Vince Alaan, Tyrone Alaan, Jessa Mae Lisondra, Joselito Serna.

Manila– GM Julio Sadorra, IM Cris Ramayrat, Mira Mirano, IM Angelo Young.

Camarines –GM Mark Paragua, Elsan Asuela, Ezzralen Alvarez, NM Carlo Lorena.

Olongapo — NM Gefer Imbuido, Joshua Bautista, Judith Pineda, Dale Oradas.

Cabuyao — GM John Paul Gomez, GM Rogelio Barcenilla, FM Efren Bagamasbad, Karen Enriquez.

Toledo –IM Rico Mascarinas, Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Jean Galang.

Cagayan — Jake Tumaliuan, Jojo Foz, Lambert Arugay, Krizza Mae Biggayan.

Zamboanga — IM Chito Garma, NM Joey Florendo, Sarah Mae Chua, Jenny Mayor.

Gen.Trias — NM Marlon Bernardino, Kevin Arquero, Clarevey Estavillo, Isaac Seferino.

Isabela — NM Jerome Balico, Alvin Aguinaldo, Francisco Cabe, Sheryl Andres.

Cebu — NM Elwin Retabal, NM Anthony Makinano, NM Lincoln Yap, Marphynne Mangubat.

Caloocan — IM Paulo Bersamina, IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, Kristine Joy Abellardo, Pacifico Villasenor.

Pasig — GM Darwin Laylo, NM Rudy Ibanez, Sherily Cua, GM Roland Salvador.

Palawan — WIM Shania Mae Mendoza, WIM Catherine Perena-Secopito, WIM Antoinette San Diego, WIM Mikee Suede.

