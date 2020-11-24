Women coaches lead PSC Rise Up episode

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) underscores the importance of coaches and trainers in the development of a vibrant Philippine sporting community in the fourth episode of their web series “Rise Up, Shape Up”.

Airing on November 25, PSC-Women in Sports’ Rise Up, Shape Up features two of the country’s top female coaches to share their coaching experience and journey.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez explains that competent and effective coaches and trainers are of equal importance in nurturing the country’s sport community.

“We believe that the way to an excellent and competitive sporting pool of talents is through strategic and competent coaches,” Ramirez remarks.

He also mentioned the PSC’s direction to intensify coaches’ development through the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI).

The certification courses are aimed to uphold a national standard of sports coaching to support the preparation for potential globally competitive national athletes.

Commissioner Celia Kiram, oversight commissioner for Women in Sports, adds that attention should also be given to women coaches.

“In a primarily male dominated field, it is impressive that we have women coaches who have made landmark contributions to developing athletes. Their dedication and hard work may be on par with other coaches, but their influence is more crucial given the representation they show,” Kiram states.

She further explains that the presence of women coaches in the country can certainly impact on and encourage young girls aspiring to join the sporting world.

Rise Up, Shape Up’s fourth webisode is set to showcase the journeys of two coaches of Philippine national teams.

Coach Len Escollante is the head coach of the Philippine Canoe-Kayak-Dragon Boat Federation, and a Level 3 international coach and international technical official.

She was instrumental to the development of several world-class paddlers who have started training as young as 9 years old, or even before they were taken to the National Pool.

The team of paddlers under her training has also brought medals to the country in the 30th Southeast Asian Games and other world championships.

Coach Joy Marino guides the national archery team and is also the chair of the Archery Development Committee for the Southeast Asian Archery Federation for 2020-2023.

Marino was also a member of the Philippine Archery Team from 1992-2005 and won the SEA Games 2001 Gold Medal for Recurve Women Individual Category.

She finished her International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program with honors at the School of Sports Management, University of Delaware.

The episode will also feature self-care tips for coaches and trainers by Dr. Marissa Guinto, associate professor and research director of the University of the Philippines Diliman, and a member of the Women in Sports Commission of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Yoga and meditation teacher trainer and co-founder of White Space Mind and Body Wellness Studio Ms. Eileen Tupaz will be leading a guided meditation practice.