Xavier chesser shines

IVAN Travis Cu of San Juan topped the Barangays Achieving Through Chess (BATCH) kiddies under-12 online chess tournament last Sunday.

Cu, a grade six student of Xavier School under coach Rolly Yutuc, finished with a perfect score of seven points in this event organized by BATCH founder and former NCFP director Ed Madrid and NA Boyet Tardecilla.

Pat Ferdolf Macabulos of Bataan and Cyrus James Damiray of Tanza, Cavite shared second to third places with 5.5 points.

Cu won over Yaneah Sofia Morada , Kayla Lorraine Aurelio, Ryien Bahita, Cyrus James Damiray , Cassey Migue lTabamo, Gabriel Ryan Paradero and Dennis Jocel Mendoza.

Publication Source : People's Tonight