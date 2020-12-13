UAAP stars rethink future after Season 83 cancellation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH last Friday’s cancellation of UAAP Season 83, some student-athletes are now making their moves for their future.

Moments after the announcement, Adamson men’s basketball standout

Jerrick Ahanmisi has formally declared his intention to enter the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

“I’ll be entering the Draft this March,” the 6-foot-1 guard said in a short interview with online website Tiebreaker Times.

Ahanmisi’s decision will definitely open gates for other players who are supposed to be in their final year in Season 83, to turn pro.

The 22-year-old Fil-Am led the Falcons to three consecutive Final Four appearances before missing the bus last year.

Ahanmisi averaged 14.19 points, 3.22 rebounds and 1.69 assists in 58 games played for Adamson. The younger brother of Rain or Shine stalwart Maverick tallied 13.07 points, 3.57 rebounds and 1.43 assists per contest in his final season for the Falcons.

Also making a major decision was University of the Philippines’ men’s football star King Miyagi, who opted to forego his final year of eligibility.

Miyagi, 22, will now try his luck in the pro Philippines Football League.

“Thank you UPMFT brothers for six years full of blood and sweat but now it’s time to close this book and write a new story,” said Miyagi.

One of the vital cogs in the Fighting Maroons’ Season 78 championship run in 2016, Miyagi scored a hat-trick in the title-clinching 4-1 win over Ateneo.

After UP finished third the following year, Miyagi powered the Diliman-based side back to the throne in 2018.

The Maroons placed third last year and with the nagging injuries, Miyagi sat out Season 82, which was eventually cut short last April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miyagi had hoped to return for Season 83 but this will not happen as the league, putting major consideration on the health and safety of the student-athletes, has decided to came across a difficult decision of not holding tournaments.

The UAAP has repeatedly firm on its stance during this public health emergency that if there is still no face-to-face classes, there will be no competitions.

This is the first time that the league had its entire season scrapped since the World War II, where the UAAP has ceased operations from 1941-46.

Mickey Ingles, a bar exam topnotcher who was a part of Ateneo men’s football three-peat team from 2004-06, agreed on the league’s decision not to push through the season.

“Yes. Wouldn’t be good to have the season push through when you can’t even have face-to-face classes. Sends the wrong signal that the students are athletes first, when it should be the other way around,” Ingles posted on his Twitter account.

“I feel for the student-athletes though. I’m sure it’s super tough,” he added.

Not only some senior men’s basketball and men’s football players are now pondering their next move.

There will be expectations that some women’s volleyball athletes who are supposed to be on their final year in Season 83 will forego their college eligibility to play for either now-pro Premier Volleyball League or commercial Philippine SuperLiga.

Some women’s basketball players will try to pursue careers in the fledging Women’s National Basketball League, while some big names in men’s volleyball will look into a post-collegiate stint in the Spikers’ Turf.

The league’s decision to cancel Season 83 will now allow its member-schools to plan their activities for the remainder of the

academic year, as well as their athletic programs for next season.

The UAAP’s Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors will further discuss the implications of the cancellation for the guidance of the member-schools and student-athletes.

With another men’s football season wiped out, UP standout Kyle Magdato is still grateful despite the extraordinary situation.

“Saludo sa mga collegiate athletes and coaches na nagtrabaho ng husto even if they don’t have the ideal setup to train, their commitment to work even if the future is unsure/blurry. others might not even see a purpose to why they still train pero tuloy pa rin! Mabuhay kayo,” said Magdato.

Publication Source : People's Tonight