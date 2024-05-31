SSS adopts a flexible work arrangement in its Main, Makati offices; Branch offices working hours remain unchanged

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) announced that all its branch offices nationwide will remain open and operate on regular business hours to accommodate its members, pensioners, and claimants as the SSS implements a flexible work arrangement starting on Monday, June 3, 2024, to help mitigate traffic congestions especially in Metro Manila.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet clarified that under the flexible work arrangement, the SSS headquarters in Quezon City and its corporate office in Makati will have a one-day work from home and four-day work in office schedule while all SSS branch offices nationwide including SSS Diliman Branch will continue to be opened daily.

Macasaet said the employees reporting in the SSS Main Office in Quezon City will be working from home on Mondays and will be working in the office very Tuesdays to Fridays.

“Meanwhile, SSS employees reporting in our corporate office in Makati will be working in the office every Mondays to Thursdays and will be working from home on Fridays,” Macasaet said.

However, Macasaet emphasized that the business operations of our 254 SSS branch offices nationwide will not be hampered by the modified work schedule.

“We want to notify everyone that SSS branch offices nationwide including our SSS Diliman Branch in Quezon City will continue to be open everyday and they will follow their normal operations, ensuring the seamless delivery of services to our members, pensioners and their beneficiaries,” Macasaet said.

SSS Executive Vice President Voltaire P. Agas said all branch offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, while selected SSS offices in the malls will start their operations from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

“All our branch offices will continue to accept various SSS transactions, including tellering services in SSS offices with tellering facility,” Agas said.

Further, Agas said that SSS members and claimants are encouraged to take advantage of our 24/7 online transaction services through the My.SSS Portal, such as filing of benefit claim and loan applications.

“Members can conveniently pay their monthly contributions and loan amortizations over the counter and online through SSS-accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners. These alternative methods ensure that our services remain accessible and uninterrupted,” he noted.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, who is also the Chairperson of the Social Security Commission, announced that the Department of Finance (DOF) adopted a four-day workweek schedule starting this May to lessen the burden of DOF employees from going through the heavy traffic congestion in the National Capital Region.

Also, to help ease the intense traffic flow, the local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila adjusted the work schedule of its employees to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.