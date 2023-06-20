SSS and LGU Tubay implement KaSSSangga Collect Program for JO, COS workers

332 SHARES Share Tweet

TUBAY, AGUSAN DEL NORTE – The Social Security System (SSS) and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Tubay recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) implementing the KaSSSangga Collect Program to ensure the social security protection of the LGU’s 420 Job Order (JO) workers and Contract of Service (COS) personnel.

Under the MOA, LGU Tubay shall remit the monthly contributions of JO and COS workers through an automatic salary deduction scheme to ensure their eligibility for Social Security (SS) benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, death, and retirement, as well as avail of loan privileges such as salary and calamity loans. For work-related contingencies such as sickness, injury, or death, self-employed members like JO and COS workers are also entitled to receive Employees’ Compensation (EC) benefits.

Photo shows SSS Butuan Branch Head Perkins B. Calixtro (standing, 3rd from right) and Tubay Mayor Jimmy L. Beray (seated), together with other LGU officials and SSS representatives during the ceremonial signing held at the Municipal Hall of Tubay on May 11.