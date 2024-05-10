SSS assists kins of OFWs killed in Dubai floods in filing of benefit claims

Social Security System (SSS) Pampanga Branch Member Services Section Acting Head Eloisa Vidad guides the son of Dubai flood victim Jenny Gamboa in filling out the SSS funeral claim application form in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Social Security System (SSS) today said it has reached out to the families of the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in Dubai due to the widespread flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said that SSS employees from the branch offices in Pampanga, Tuguegarao, and Cebu, with the assistance of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), visited the families of Jenny Gamboa, Marjorie Saquing-Ancheta and Dante Casipong to assist them in filing funeral and death benefit claims for their deceased family members.

Macasaet vowed that SSS would help the beneficiaries of the three OFWs who lost their lives in the heavy floods in Dubai by expediting the process of their benefit claim applications at SSS.

“We sympathize with the bereaved families of our kababayans who presumably have drowned after their vehicles got submerged in floodwaters in Dubai. Our branch personnel will help them process their benefit claims until they receive the SSS benefits,” Macasaet said.

Floodwaters swamped many parts of UAE and Dubai on April 17 after the nation received the heaviest recorded rainfall in the last 75 years, which trapped people in their vehicles, offices, and homes and eventually took the lives of three Filipino overseas workers.