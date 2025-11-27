SSS clarifies reports on red tape complaints; All cases addressed

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In light of recent news reports citing the list of most complained-about government agencies based on January to August 2025 data presented by the Anti Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to the Senate during budget deliberations, the Social Security System (SSS) wishes to assure the public that its management takes these matters seriously and is committed to continuous improvement in service delivery.

“SSS is currently coordinating with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to validate the reported data involving 244 complaints. From our own monitoring of ARTA referrals, all complaints received during the period covered were addressed and resolved within ARTA standards as our resolution rate is at 99.3%. For the period covered by ARTA presentation to the Senate, SSS tracked a total of about 474,000 emails working diligently until they are all resolved within ARTA standards,” SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes De Claro said.

“Most complaints are about our service delivery, followed by matters concerning our loan programs, and then about contributions matters. Service delivery complaints were mainly about queuing at the branches and repeat visits to SSS branch for a benefit claim. Loan programs complaints were about salary loan and calamity loan programs – both were enhanced this year featuring lower interest rates – mainly on difficulty as regards calamity loan applications and challenges on loan eligibility requirements and procedures. Contributions complaints were mainly about non-remittance by employers and long wait time for manual verification,” De Claro explained.

As far back as June 2021, the SSS created a Committee on Anti Red Tape (CART) with effective receiving of complaints and feedback as a major function and responsibility. Such complaints and feedback are received by SSS via hotline, corporate email, postal mail, referrals from various government entities including ARTA, and through SSS Branches. We also monitor news reports and social media for SSS-related matters and issue Press Releases or Statements to keep our stakeholders informed.

“We value transparency and accountability in all our operations. While we recognize the importance of these reports, we want to assure our members that every concern raised through our channels is being acted upon until resolved. Our partnership with ARTA reflects our commitment to improving processes and delivering efficient services,” De Claro added.

The SSS remains steadfast in its mission to provide fast, efficient, and transparent services to its members. We continue to implement reforms and digital innovations to minimize bureaucratic delays and enhance customer experience.

For inquiries or feedback, members may contact the SSS through hotline 1455, email [email protected], and our branches. See us also through our website (www.sss.gov.ph) or our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Viber, X, and Youtube) under the MYSSSPH handle for latest announcements and instructional material on SSS programs.