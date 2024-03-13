SSS covers over half a million more temporary government workers

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Over half a million government workers under job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers employment status not covered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) can now enjoy social security protection thanks to the SSS membership expansion program started by SSS President and Chief Operating Officer (PCEO) Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

Social Security System (SSS) Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas said the new SSS members would not only improve the financial standing of the state pension fund but also fulfill further its mandate to provide social security protection to as many Filipinos as possible.

Agas said Macasaet decided to include temporary government workers in SSS coverage through the KaSSSangga Collect Program as they were not covered by GSIS programs.

“We are sad to hear their stories that, after decades of public service, they have zero savings and do not receive any pension when they retire, Macasaet was quoted as saying. “Through the KaSSSangga Collect Program, temporary public workers will be registered as self-employed members while their respective organizations shall collect and remit their contributions to the SSS, thereby helping them to become eligible for Social Security and Employees’ Compensation benefits.’

Among the many government agencies that entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOU) with SSS under the KaSSSangga Collect Program were the Quezon City District 2 of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This MOU will cover over 200 of their JO and COS workers, who are mostly street sweepers.

Agas said that the largest membership coverage was recorded in Quezon City with around 15,000 JOs after SSS PCEO Macasaet and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte signed an agreement last January 29, 2024. Prior to the SSS-QC Government partnership, the pension fund has already sealed agreements with the Local Government of Mandaluyong, Taguig and Malabon in 2023.

“As they are exposed to various health hazards while performing their duties, the more these workers deserve social security protection regardless of their employment status in the government,” Agas added.

Agas said more government agencies employing JO workers are expected to join the KaSSSangga Collect Program. In January 2024 alone, Agas said SSS had sealed partnerships with 32 government institutions in the National Capital Region.

Likewise, an additional 74 program partners from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao also joined the agreements which secured the SSS membership of 2,251 temporary government workers, he added.

Agas urged other public sector leaders and groups to extend social security protection to their constituents and colleagues by subsidizing their monthly SSS contributions.

“They can shoulder the contribution payments of their chosen recipients for at least six months through the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program. Let us join forces to invest in the future of our fellow workers in government through equitable social security protection,” Agas said.

Agas noted that SSS was able to collect over P7.08 billion worth of workers’ contributions from 2015 to 2023 under the program. Over 2,100 Local Government Units (LGUs) remitted P4.66 billion worth of contributions while almost 700 National Government Agencies (NGAs) and Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) paid P2.03 billion.

On the other hand, over 100 State Colleges and Universities (SUCs) remitted P289.91 million SSS contributions and 86 Local Water Districts (LWDs) paid P97.64 million. “We commend the proactive stance of our partners in the government sector in providing adequate social safety nets to their JO and COS workers through active SSS membership,” Agas said.

He added that their significant role as coverage and collection partners helped SSS in generating higher revenues while also providing meaningful benefits to all members.

It was recently announced that in 2023, SSS achieved P83.13 billion net income that year, with a huge bulk coming from contribution collection of P309.12 billion.

Agas attributed the outstanding financial performance of SSS last year to the efforts of the SSS management and employees in intensifying its collection activities such as registering new paying members, improved collection from delinquent employers, and the 2023 contribution rate hike.