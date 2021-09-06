SSS enhances its online application of SS number

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) announces the enhancement of the online application of Social Security (SS) number which now offers uploading of supporting documents, also via online.

“Instead of visiting our branch offices, members can now upload supporting documents online such as copy of their birth certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), marriage contract if married, or baptismal certificate if with children. They don’t have to submit the supporting documents via the drop-box system to make their SS Number application status permanent,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said.

The complete list of primary and secondary requirements like ID cards and documents can be accessed through this link https://bit.ly/2WKiuvK.

The SSS Chief emphasized that uploading of basic supporting documents is necessary to obtain a permanent status of their issued SS Number and apply for SSS benefits and privileges.

“Considering the current quarantine protocols, new applicants and SSS members can visit the website at their preferred time and day to avoid experiencing long queues in our offices,” added Ignacio.

This process serves as a double purpose for SS Number application and My.SSS Registration. Upon receiving the email for a successful SS Number online application, the applicant will also receive another email containing the credentials for My.SSS Account, for activation within thirty (30) calendar days.

The complete step-by-step guide can be accessed through the following links http://bit.ly/3fkqWsE and http://bitly.ws/g3Am. To proceed with the SS Number application, access the registration link https://bit.ly/3un5pUm.

For more information and updates, like and follow SSS on Facebook at “Philippine Social Security System-SSS,” Instagram at “mysssph,” YouTube at “MySSSPhilippines” and Twitter at “PHLSSS,” or join its Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”