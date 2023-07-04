SSS eWheels goes to Negros Island

166 SHARES Share Tweet

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL – The Visayas West 1 Division of the Social Security System (SSS) participated in the nationwide celebration of Labor Day by conducting eWheels in various venues in the province.

“We believe that the labor force covers not only the employed workers but also the self-employed and voluntary members who toil for their everyday sustenance. To show our appreciation for their hard work, we are bringing SSS services closer to them through the conduct of simultaneous eWheels in the key cities of Negros Island. On top of our regular activities, we also joined in various local government unit and school activities like job fairs and festivals,” SSS Vice President for Visayas West 1 Division Dr. Lilani Benedian said.

The “SSS eWheels sa Barangay” is a mobile service program launched in March this year to bring SSS services closer to the barangays and teach its clientele how to use various digital platforms like the SSS website (www.sss.gopv.ph); my.SSS Portal, uSSSap Tayo Portal, and the SSS Website. Services also available at the eWheels include issuing Social Security (SS) Number; My.SSS registration and password resetting; Payment Reference Number (PRN) generation for contribution and loan payments; online application for Salary Loan, Pension Loan, and ConsoLoan (loan penalty condonation program); enrolment at the Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM); online submission of benefit claim applications via My.SSS Portal; Member Data Change Request; response to inquiries; and distribution of SSS Forms.

Five barangays and one LGU benefitted from the said activity, which include Barangay 1 in San Carlos City, Barangay Alijis in Bacolod City, Barangay Payao in Binalbagan, all in Negros Occidental, and Barangay Sta. Agueda in Pamplona and Barangay Poblacion in San Jose in Negros Oriental province. Also, a job fair was held in EB Magalona, Negros Occidental, which served 877 clients and processed 1,024 transactions.

Top and bottom photos show branch personnel from SSS Dumaguete and SSS Kabankalan accommodating clients in Barangay Poblacion in San Jose, Negros Oriental, and Barangay Payao in Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on April 28.

