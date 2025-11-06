SSS extends calamity loans to Tino-affected members in Cebu

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) announced that its members in Cebu affected by Typhoon Tino may avail of the Calamity Loan Program (CLP) starting today 6 November 2025 up to 5 December 2025 providing immediate financial relief as recovery efforts continue across the province.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph Montes de Claro said that the CLP provides qualified SSS members in Cebu with immediate access to emergency funds for their essential needs in tandem with recovery efforts undertaken by national and local government.

“We understand how life-changing the devastation brought by Typhoon Tino is to workers and their families in Cebu. Our priority is to provide immediate, accessible support to help them get back on their feet,” De Claro said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has placed all 53 cities and municipalities in Cebu under a state of calamity after Tropical Cyclone Tino struck the province last 4 November 2025.

NDRRMC estimates show more than 200,000 families and 700,000 individuals were affected, with more than 200,000 pre-emptively evacuated and more than 400,000 displaced.

CLP terms and eligibility

Under the CLP, qualified members may borrow up to P20,000 at 7% interest rate with repayment period of 24 months. Applications can be submitted online via My.SSS facility.

De Claro said that once approved, loan proceeds will be credited directly to their enrolled disbursement account.

Major qualification requirements are:

Residing or working in an area declared under State of Calamity;

Have at least 36 monthly contributions – six of these must be posted within 12 months preceding the month of filing. Individually paying members must have paid at least six contributions under their current membership type;

Have an online account with SSS (My.SSS) to file an online application;

No past due loan accounts and no outstanding restructured loans;

Not have been granted any final benefit;

Of legal age and under 65 years of age at the time of the loan application; and

Have not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS.

In addition, SSS also activated a separate CLP for members who were affected by Tropical Storm Ramil in Roxas City and in the Municipality of Sigma in Capiz. Qualified SSS members who live or work in these areas may apply for calamity loan from 5 November 2025 up to 4 December 2025.

De Claro emphasized that calamity loans act as bridge for affected members to tide them over and hasten recovery.