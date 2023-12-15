SSS helps plant 1,000 tree seedlings in Norzagaray, Bulacan

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Social Security System (SSS) Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire Agas(left), Executive Vice President for Corporate Services Sector Elvira Alcantara-Resare (3rd from left), Performance Management and Employee Relations Department Manager Richard Aresta (4th from left) join Norzagaray Mayor Ma. Elena L. Germar (2nd from left) plant a tree seedling during the recent ‘Balikatan para sa KalikaSSSan’ tree planting activity in Sitio Suha, Barangay San Mateo, Norzagaray, Bulacan.

As part of SSS corporate volunteerism, about 160 SSS officials and employees helped plant 1,000 fruit-bearing trees in the Ipo Dam, which is within the Angat Watershed Forest Reserve. The Human Resource Services Division and the SSS Volunteer Group facilitated the participation of SSS officials and employees in the tree planting activity organized by SSS in coordination with the local government of Norzagaray and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to protect the said watershed.

SSS Vice President for Luzon Central 2 Division Gloria Corazon M. Andrada, Project Management Office Department Manager III Miriam L. Abcede and other SSS officials also joined the event.

During the activity, Mayor Germer committed to register the Norzagaray Local Government’s 500 job order workers in the KaSSSangga Collect Program so they can have social security coverage.