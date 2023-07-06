SSS implements KaSSSanga Collect, eWheels sa Barangay programs in San Isidro, Abra

332 SHARES Share Tweet

BANGUED, Abra – The Social Security System (SSS) Bangued Branch and the local government unit (LGU) of San Isidro, Abra recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that will benefit 107 job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers under the KaSSSangga Collect Program.

Under the partnership, JO and COS will be registered as self-employed members of the SSS. Meanwhile, the LGU shall deduct the monthly contributions from the JO and COS workers’ salaries and remit them to SSS Bangued Branch on schedule.

The regular remittance of SSS contributions shall make the JO and COS workers qualified for social security benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death, and funeral, and benefits under the Employees’ Compensation Program such as sickness, disability, and death. They can also avail of SSS short-term loan privileges such as salary and calamity.

In addition, the “SSS eWheels sa Barangay” was also conducted to bring SSS services to the barangays in San Isidro and teach it residents how to use the various digital platforms like the SSS Website (www.sss.gov.ph), My.SSS Portal and uSSSap Tayo Portal. SSS also assisted constituents of the LGU with their contribution and loan verifications, disbursement account enrollment, benefit and loan applications, and other SSS online services.

Top photo shows (from left to right) SSS Bangued Account Officer Danica S. Bigornia, San Isidro Sanggunian Bayan Secretary Elmerande Agmata, San Isidro Mayor Elmerante M. Pacsa, SSS Luzon North 1 Division Vice President Ceasar A. Saludo and SSS Bangued Branch Head Edward G. Urua after the MOA signing, while the photo below shows SSS personnel assisting residents and members on their various queries about SSS.