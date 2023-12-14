SSS issues Notices of Violation to large account employers in Parañaque City

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) urged delinquent employers in Parañaque City to settle their P83-million contribution delinquencies during the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) operation held on November 30, 2023.

SSS Vice President for Operations Legal Services Division I Renato Jacinto S. Cuisia (5th from left), SSS National Capital Region (NCR) South Legal Department Concurrent Acting Head Victorina Pardo-Pajarillo (6th from left), SSS Account Management Group Acting Head Neil F. Hernaez (right, side view) and SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas (not in photo) led the issuance of Notices of Violation and billing letters to delinquent employers identified by the SSS NCR Large Accounts Department in the West Service Road and Tambo in Parañaque City.

SSS NCR Large Accounts Department Acting Head Henry D. Bonete said that the four large account employers incurred a total of P83 million unpaid contributions and corresponding penalties, affecting around 2,438 employees. “We advise them to coordinate with the SSS NCR Large Accounts Department within the next 15 days to settle their contribution delinquencies and avoid facing civil and criminal cases for violation of Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018,” Bonete added.