SSS joins Grab Wellness Fair 2023 in Pasig City

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) took part in the Grab Wellness Fair 2023, an annual health and wellness event for Grab driver-partners and their families, last October 11, 2023, at the Metrotent Convention Center, Pasig City.

During the event, the SSS set up a booth and accommodated 688 transactions from the participants, including online registration, verification or updating of SSS info, and My.SSS Portal password resetting, among others.

Photo shows SSS employees from the Professional Sector Department and Ortigas Branch assisting Grab-driver partners and their families during the fair.