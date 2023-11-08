SSS Laoag actively participated in Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair

249 SHARES Share Tweet

LAOAG CITY, ILOCOS NORTE – The Social Security System (SSS) Laoag Branch and other regional government agencies recently participated in the launching of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair at the Mariano Marcos State University.

“SSS Laoag is one with the national government in providing quality, fast and reliable services to our stakeholders and members. During the two-day fair, we set up our very own mobile service, the SSS eWheels, wherein we assisted our members and employers in using our online and mobile services,” SSS Laoag Branch Head Richard Raralio said.

Services available during the two-day caravan were verification of contributions, loans and claims; Member Data Change Request; issuance of Social Security (SS) Number; Payment Reference Number (PRN) generation; SSS web registration; My.SSS account password resetting; disbursement account enrollment; UMID inquiry; submission of benefit claims; employer verifications; and Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) Program compliance.

“Most of our members came to our booth to verify their contribution and loan records so we introduced to them the convenience of having a My.SSS account and SSS Mobile App. We taught them how to navigate the two online services and showed them the various transactions they may avail from the two,” Raralio said. SSS Laoag served 294 members with 302 transactions during the two-day caravan.

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair is a national project by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that offers a one-stop-shop of government services readily available to the Filipino people. Together with Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair was simultaneously conducted in Nabua, Camarines Norte; Tolosa, Leyte; and Monkayo, Davao de Oro.