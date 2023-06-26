SSS, LGU Burgos inks MOA for the creation of “SSS E-Center sa Barangay”

360 SHARES Share Tweet

BURGOS, Pangasinan – The Social Security System (SSS) and the local government unit (LGU) of Burgos inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the creation of SSS E-Centers in its 14 Barangays.

SSS Alaminos Branch Head Arch. Jose Alvin M. Altre expressed his gratitude to LGU Burgos for supporting the “SSS E-Center sa Barangay” Program.

“Most SSS transactions are already available online. However, we know that a large percentage of our population is having difficulty using digital platforms and are forced to visit the SSS branch office or engage with fixers. With the E-Center sa Barangay Program, we can bring SSS services closer to the Barangay level. They can go straight to the barangay hall since IT resources are readily available for them to access various SSS digital platforms,” Altre said.

As the father of LGU-Burgos, Mayor Jesster Allan B. Valenzuela is delighted with the benefits his constituents will receive from the program.

“It is a big help to our citizens, especially those who reside from far places. They usually travel to SSS Alaminos just to inquire or ask for help from the branch personnel since they do not know how to file their claims online. With this program, I believe it will be more convenient and faster to complete their transaction with the help of our focal point person who SSS will train on the various SSS online transactions,” Valenzuela said.

Under the MOA, the SSS shall conduct orientations, training, and hands-on tutorials to the assigned LGU personnel and concerned barangays to man and supervise the operations of the E-Centers. SSS shall likewise provide timely and relevant feedback or updates on referrals and queries from representatives of partner offices.

On the other hand, the participating LGU and barangays are expected to create an E-Center within their Barangays with necessary IT logistics manned by competent personnel.

SSS online services available at the E-Centers are the application for Social Security (SS) Number; registration to the My.SSS Portal thru the SSS Website; access to member’s membership records; update contact details; enroll disbursement account through members’ Disbursement Account Enrollment Module (DAEM); apply for salary loan and ConsoLoan, if with past due short-term member loans. Further, filing of various benefit claims such as sickness and maternity benefits for self-employed and voluntary members; and filing of retirement, funeral, disability, and death claims are also available thru the members’ My.SSS account.