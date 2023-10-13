SSS officially opens 2023 Bowling Tournament

166 SHARES Share Tweet

QUEZON CITY — After a three-year hiatus, the Social Security System (SSS) formally opened its 2023 Inter-Color Bowling Tournament which was participated by around 220 employees from the Main Office and NCR Operations Group held on September 30, 2023 at the Ever Gotesco Commonwealth Bowling Center.

The tournament aims to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among SSS employees, composed of 12 groups each under the Men’s and Ladies Division.

The sport event officially kicked-off with a ceremonial roll led by six-time World Bowling Champion and Guest of Honor, Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno (left photo). Also gracing the opening ceremonies were various executives led by SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, (7th from left) SSS Executive Vice Presidents Rizaldy Capulong (6th from left) and Elvira Alcantara-Resare (5th from left), and Social Security Commissioner Robert Joseph De Claro (4th from left), among others.

Said tournament will run for eight Saturdays from September 30 until November 18, 2023.