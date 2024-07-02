SSS pays tribute to late public affairs head Sammy Santos

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) today paid tribute to veteran journalist and its public affairs head, Sammy Santos, who passed away on Saturday, June 29.

Santos, who was 63, succumbed to complications after undergoing heart bypass surgery on June 5 at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

Santos joined the SSS in February 2024 as its Vice President for Public Affairs and Special Events Division where he put his years of experience as a newsman to good use in the promotion and publicity of SSS programs and services.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet expressed his condolences to the family of Santos, describing him as “an excellent journalist and a devoted friend.”

“Today, I am deeply saddened to announce that I have not only lost a brilliant colleague at the SSS but a great friend whom I have known since childhood days in Zamboanga City and a grade school and high school classmate as well. I want to offer prayers of strength to his wife, Julie, and their children as they go through this difficult time,” Macasaet said.

Both Macasaet and Santos not only hail from Zamboanga City but were classmates from grade school to high school at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University from classes 1973 and 1977, respectively.

Before joining SSS, Santos had extensive experience in media relations, having served as the Media Director of the Senate of the Philippines from 2004 until he retired in 2023.

In addition, Santos has worked as a reporter and editor for various newspapers, such as the Philippine Star, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, and the now-defunct Manila Chronicle and Daily Globe.

Santos’ remains will be brought to the Aeternitas Chapel & Columbarium in Commonwealth, Quezon City on July 2. His inurnment will be on July 5 at 9:00 a.m. in the same memorial chapel.