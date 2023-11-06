SSS PCEO Macasaet, Commissioner De Claro lead RACE Op in Taguig City

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Social Security System (SSS) Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (left photo, 2nd from left) and Social Security Commissioner representing the Employers’ Group Robert Joseph M. De Claro (right photo, 3rd from left) urged the owners of a pharmacy and a household appliances retail store to settle their contribution delinquencies during a recent Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) operation in Taguig City.

The two establishments were among the six delinquent employers who received notices of violation from the SSS for failing to remit the contributions of its workers and non-production of records. The employers incurred P3.4 million in unpaid workers’ contributions and penalties.

Employers have only 15 days to coordinate with the SSS Bicutan-Sun Valley Branch and settle their contribution delinquencies to avoid filing of civil, criminal, and administrative cases against them for violating Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

Also joining the said RACE operation are (left photo, from left to right) SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas and Vice President for Operations Legal Services Division I Renato Jacinto S. Cuisia.