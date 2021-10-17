SSS Pension Loan Program, Retirement Benefit modules, now available in ExpreSSS e-Learning Portal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) added the Pension Loan Program (PLP)and Retirement Benefit Modules in the ExpreSSS e-Learning (ExSSSel) Portal last June and September 2021, respectively, where 1.8 million retirement pensioners can access a more detailed information about the said programs.

“We know the vulnerability of our pensioners to the COVID-19 virus. This is why the SSS gave them an opportunity to pursue an additional e-learning experience at the comfort of their homes, anytime and anywhere. With the flexible schedule, ExSSSel Portal will help our pensioners to gain more knowledge about SSS at their own pace and time. They can access it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can also take the exam to assess their understanding, which makes it a more enjoyable and rewarding activity,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said.

The ExpreSSS e-Learning (ExSSSel) Portal is an online computer-based training about various SSS programs which was initially launched last November 2020 that aims to educate members, employers and the general public through SSS module-based learnings. They can study these modules at their own convenience for free.

ExSSSel Portal can be done by following these simple steps: (1) select a module, (2) register online, (3) study the module, (4) take the post examination, and lastly, (5) wait for their e-certificates.

In selecting a module, members and interested individuals can choose from: Module 1 (Sickness), Module 2 (Maternity), Module 3 (Unemployment), Module 4 (Disability), Module 5 (Salary Loan), Module 6 (Pension Loan Program)and Module 7 (Retirement). Users canalso open multiple modules simultaneously.

Members and other individuals can go to http://bit.ly/ExSSSeL_Portal to register. After selecting a module,they will receive an online registration form via Google Form for them to fill out.

However, portal users must be reminded that they can only get only their e-certificate after obtaining a passing rate of at least 80% after the post-examination. The e-certificate will be sent to their registered e-mail address within seven working days from the time the participant took the post examination and submitted the evaluation form.

As of August 31, 2021, SSS has issued a total of 9,643 e-certificates to ExSSSeL users who have successfully completed at least one module available in the portal. Sickness Benefit is the most viewed Module with 15,413, followed by Maternity Benefit Module with 9,255 views.

“For those who already accessed the ExSSSel Portal, we are grateful to your support to our online learning portal and rest assured that we’ll include another set of modules soon. We also encourage the rest of the learning enthusiasts, especially our members, pensioners, and employers, to explore the ExSSSel Portal to be fully knowledgeable on the SSS benefits and privileges,” Ignacio concluded.

For more information, visit any of the following SSS social media accounts like the SSS official FB Page at “Philippine Social Security System – SSS”; SSS Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates”; Instagram at “mysssph”; twitter at “PHLSSS” and YouTube at “MySSSPhilippines.”