SSS salutes top employers, media partners in the first virtual 2021 Balikat ng Bayan Awards

The Social Security System (SSS) recognized top employers and media partners in ensuring the social security protection of Filipino workers in the country during its first virtual Balikat ng Bayan Awards held on September 30, 2021, as the culminating activity for its month-long anniversary celebration.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio expressed her gratitude to the winners of this year’s Balikat ng Bayan Awards in the said virtual ceremony. “The Balikat ng Bayan Awards is one of the highlights of our 64th anniversary. Our anniversary celebration will be incomplete if we fail to honor these employers and organizations that helped SSS fulfill its mandate. Through this Balikat ng Bayan Awards, we have shown them how grateful we are for their significant contributions and strong partnership in achieving our goals and fulfilling our corporate mandate for the good of our members,” Ignacio said.

SSS honored four awardees under two categories, with two additional special citations.

Three winners emerged as Top Employers. BDO Unibank, Inc., the country’s leading universal bank, bagged the Top Employer award for the large account category. Makilala Medical Specialists, a Cotabato-based Level 1 hospital, won in the medium account category. EVA Airways Corporation, a Makati-based airline company, received the award for the small account category.

“The Top Employer awardees have demonstrated faithful compliance with the Social Security Law by reporting their employees within 30 days from the start of their employment. They also have a proven track record of regular contributions and loan payments. They should be covered by the SSS not later than 2015, submitting their collection lists online and registered on My.SSS,” Ignacio explained. “Moreover, they have supported SSS’ digitalization initiatives and actively promoted these to their employees.”

Likewise, SSS also honored its outstanding media partners who have helped disseminate SSS programs and services among its members and stakeholders for the past year.

The Best Media Partner was granted to Business Mirror of the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc., which has been a key media partner by providing a free weekly column for SSS in their newspaper since 2016.

Special citations were also given to the country’s top tabloid, Bulgar of Sison’s Publishing House, Inc., and the regional radio station DXRD Sonshine Radio Davao of the SwaraSug Media Corporation for their invaluable support to SSS. Bulgar provides a free column in their newspaper every Sunday, while DXRD Sonshine Radio Davao provides free airtime every Monday, among others.

“We want to thank our media partners who provided us media mileage which SSS used to promote SSS programs, discuss relevant issues, answer member queries, and solicit favorable insights on SSS campaigns for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” Ignacio concluded.

Instituted in 1995, the SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awards acknowledge the valuable contributions of individuals and organizations in helping SSS deliver quality service and programs to its members here and abroad. The late Dr. Antonino Raymundo, a well-renowned and respected Filipino sculptor, designed the Balikat ng Bayan plaque given to the major awardees.

Circular in shape, the plaque signifies the SSS’ vision of universal coverage, while the encircling cord represents the pension fund’s stability and commitment to its mandate. The map of the Philippines depicts the efforts of the SSS to bring its services closer to its members.

