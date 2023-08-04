SSS Service Caravan goes to PanAsiatic Solutions Inc.

222 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD City – The Social Security System’s (SSS) Service Caravan went to PanAsiatic Solutions Inc. last July 7, 2023 to provide SSS online and on-site services to 4,390 employees.

“This program is in partnership with our SSS Regional Offices to cater to the needs of our business employers with huge number of employees. We set-up an information and service booth to respond to their queries and assist them with their online and onsite transactions,” said concurrent Acting Head of Accounts Management Group Atty. Neil Hernaez.

The recently-held caravan has successfully processed 129 transactions of PanAsiatic employees which include issuance of Social Security (SS) Number, Member Data Change Request (MDCR), SSS Web Registration and Disbursement Account Enrollment. SSS branch personnel also responded to the queries of over 60 SSS members.

The conduct of Service Caravan also led the SSS and PanAsiatic Solutions Inc. on the conceptualization and creation of SSS E-Center within the company premises which will officially open on August 7, 2023.