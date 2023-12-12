360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) welcomed the Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) as its newest partner in implementing the KaSSSangga Collect Program (KCP) during the ceremonial signing held at the QMMC lobby on November 29, 2023.

SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas (4th from left) and QMMC Medical Center Chief Dr. Evelyn Victoria E. Reside (3rd from left) led the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that will benefit 200 job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers and 1,500 medical professionals by becoming self-employed members of the SSS.

Under the agreement, QMMC will become an authorized Coverage and Collection Partner of SSS, which will collect and remit the corresponding monthly contributions of its JO/COS workers and medical professionals through a salary-deduction scheme.

Other signatories to the MOA are SSS Vice President for National Capital Region (NCR) North Division Fernando F. Nicolas (5th from left), SSS Cubao Branch Head Edna Q. Aldea (6th from left), QMMC Financial and Management Officer Melanie H. Lomotan (left), and QMMC Chief Administrative Officer Cecilia M. Villamin (2nd from left).