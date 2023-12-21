SSS signs MOA with BOC Region IX for social security coverage of Job Order, Contract of Service workers

499 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Region IX in Zamboanga City to implement the KaSSSangga Collect Program for the social security coverage and protection of 16 Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) workers.

Under the agreement, the SSS shall register BOC’s JO and COS workers as SSS self-employed members while BOC shall remit their monthly contributions through an automatic salary deduction scheme to qualify them for benefits and privileges under the Social Security (SS) and Employees’ Compensation (EC) Programs.

Photo shows SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (3rd from left) shaking hands with BOC Region IX Acting Chief for Administrative Division Lelisa R. Gaceta (4th from left), as they are joined by (from left to right) SSS Senior Vice President for Mindanao Operations Group Edwin M. Alo, SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas, and BOC Client Service Representative – Port of Zamboanga Sheiry Anne M. Abdulhaih.

The MOA signing was held during the Stakeholders’ Forum at the Palacio Del Sur in Zamboanga City on November 7, 2023, and was witnessed by more than 220 participants including employer representatives, employees, informal sector workers, farmers and fisherfolks, Overseas Filipino Workers, pensioners, and other SSS beneficiaries.

In addition, the Philippine Port Authority – Port Management Office in Zamboanga City also signed a similar MOA with the SSS during the forum.